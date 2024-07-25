CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.9 %

CUBE opened at $47.10 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

