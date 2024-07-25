CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.