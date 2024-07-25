CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $258.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.53. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.06, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

