Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.41. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 164,749 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 151.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 120,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,217,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 204.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

