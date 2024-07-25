Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. 66,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 186,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $103.33 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,342.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,890. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

