Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00008989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $126.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00041676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

