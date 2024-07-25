Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $617.79 million and $49.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,955.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00545622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00105049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00242304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00063605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,024,956,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,449,334 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,024,714,920.61 with 4,237,214,908.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1469777 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $46,471,033.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

