Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

CGNX stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cognex by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

