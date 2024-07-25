Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 554.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Cognex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 447,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,778. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

