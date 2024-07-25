Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Coffee stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
About Coffee
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.