Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.850 EPS.

KO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,089,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,431. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

