CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 146,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.