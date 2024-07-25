CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of CLPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
