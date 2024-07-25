CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.