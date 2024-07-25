Close Brothers Group (CBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.50 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 232,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,693. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 953 ($12.33). The stock has a market cap of £759.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 462.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.89) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.54).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £40,075.20 ($51,830.32). Insiders bought a total of 92 shares of company stock worth $44,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

