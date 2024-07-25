Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

