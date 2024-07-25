Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. Clicks Group has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.21.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

