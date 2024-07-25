Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 405,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,052. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

