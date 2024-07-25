Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

C opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

