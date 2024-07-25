China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 1,281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Down 7.2 %
CRHKY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 288,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,609. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About China Resources Beer
