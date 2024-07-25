China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 1,281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 7.2 %

CRHKY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 288,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,609. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

