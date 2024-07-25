Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

