Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.