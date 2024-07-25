Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.29 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

