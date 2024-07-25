Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,813. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,801,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

