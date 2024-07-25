Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 455,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $103.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

