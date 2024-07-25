Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.93.

Centene Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 951,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,091. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

