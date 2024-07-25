Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Update

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of CMTOY stock remained flat at $9.95 on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

