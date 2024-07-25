Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,512 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,988. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

