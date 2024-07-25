Celestia (TIA) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $806.84 million and approximately $108.91 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.72 or 0.00008813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,058,739,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,058,520,547.944997 with 199,564,075.694997 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.82885536 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $106,010,059.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

