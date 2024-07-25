CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $251.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 30.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 20,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

