Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.72. 440,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,364. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.54.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.