Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.72. 440,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,364. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.54.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

