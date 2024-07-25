Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

