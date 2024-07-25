Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EVgo by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

