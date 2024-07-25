Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Down 25%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 41,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 88,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

