Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$1.80.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

