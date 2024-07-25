Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.50.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
