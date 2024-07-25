Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
