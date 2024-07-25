Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

