CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $45,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.