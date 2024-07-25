CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 60,204 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,204 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of FOX worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

FOXA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 858,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,169. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

