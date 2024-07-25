CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,825 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $81,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.55. 2,470,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $127.14 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.