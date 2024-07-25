CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Kellanova worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 694,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

