CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $42,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 1,251,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,964. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.