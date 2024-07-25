CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,691 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Essential Utilities worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 395,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,042. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

