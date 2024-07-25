CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,713 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $647,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,599,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,262,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.48. 12,866,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,173,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.72 and its 200-day moving average is $473.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,389.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,451,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

