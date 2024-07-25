CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $67.62 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,467 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 1.74% of DXC Technology worth $67,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,856. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.