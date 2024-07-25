CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $15.93 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 1,237,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,866. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

