CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,692. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

