CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,087 shares of company stock worth $7,441,498. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $5.92 on Thursday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.