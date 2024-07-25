CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $89,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

