CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Onsemi by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.39. 5,882,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

