CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. 3,169,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,188. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

