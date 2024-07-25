CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,590 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $52,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 4,614,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

